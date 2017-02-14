Former Heads of BDZ Sentenced

The former head of the National Railway Infrastructure Company (BDZ) Oleg Petkov has been sentenced to four years in prison, announced the press centre of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Besides him, Hristo Monov, who was executive director of the railways after Petkov, has received a suspended sentence of three years with a five-year probation.

The ruling of the Sofia City Court may be appealed and protested.

Two years ago, Petkov and Monov were tried for economic crimes.