Former Heads of BDZ Sentenced

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 14, 2017, Tuesday // 17:12| Views: 559 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Former Heads of BDZ Sentenced BGNES

The former head of the National Railway Infrastructure Company (BDZ) Oleg Petkov has been sentenced to four years in prison, announced the press centre of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Besides him, Hristo Monov, who was executive director of the railways after Petkov, has received a suspended sentence of three years with a five-year probation.

The ruling of the Sofia City Court may be appealed and protested.

Two years ago, Petkov and Monov were tried for economic crimes.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Oleg Petkov, Hristo Monov, BDZ, Sofia City Court, economic crimes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria