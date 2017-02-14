All 3 Complaints Against Registration of Yes, Bulgaria Withdrawn

All three complaints filed at the last possible moment against the registration of Yes, Bulgaria which prevented the independent participation of the party in the upcoming snap elections have been withdrawn, reported Dnevnik daily.

This probably means that when all deadlines related to the withdrawal of the complaints have expired, the decision for the registration of Yes, Bulgaria will enter into force and the review of the issue by the Supreme Cassation Court will become unnecessary.

Yes, Bulgaria decided to participate in the snap elections in a coalition with the Greens and DEOS under the name Movement Yes, Bulgaria. They submitted their documents with the Central Election Commission (CEC) on February 8 and, before that, managed to collect 20,000 signatures in their support in one day alone.

A few days, later, however, it became clear that four complaints have been filed against the registration of the coalition. The Supreme Administrative Court will review the complaints on Wednesday.