All 3 Complaints Against Registration of Yes, Bulgaria Withdrawn

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 14, 2017, Tuesday // 15:51| Views: 542 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: All 3 Complaints Against Registration of Yes, Bulgaria Withdrawn BGNES

All three complaints filed at the last possible moment against the registration of Yes, Bulgaria which prevented the independent participation of the party in the upcoming snap elections have been withdrawn, reported Dnevnik daily.

This probably means that when all deadlines related to the withdrawal of the complaints have expired, the decision for the registration of Yes, Bulgaria will enter into force and the review of the issue by the Supreme Cassation Court will become unnecessary.

Yes, Bulgaria decided to participate in the snap elections in a coalition with the Greens and DEOS under the name Movement Yes, Bulgaria. They submitted their documents with the Central Election Commission (CEC) on February 8 and, before that, managed to collect 20,000 signatures in their support in one day alone.

A few days, later, however, it became clear that four complaints have been filed against the registration of the coalition. The Supreme Administrative Court will review the complaints on Wednesday.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yes Bulgaria, registration, snap elections, Greens, DEOS, Supreme Administrative Court, CEC, Central Election Commission
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria