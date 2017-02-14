300,000 People at Active Age in Bulgaria Do Not Want To Work

Nearly 1.5 million people at the age of between 15 and 64 are out of the labour force i.e. they are neither employed, nor registered as unemployed, showed data of the National Statistical Institute.

This is one-third of the population in this age group. Every tenth person out of them is discouraged – he/she wants to work but does not look for a job because they are certain that they will not find a job.

The statistical data showed that 1.2 million people from this age group do not wish to work. The greatest number is that of students – 447,000.

At the same time, 300,000 point out personal and family reasons for not wishing to work. 204,000 people cite bad health and disabilities as the reason, while another 206,000 point out old age as the reason.

Compared to 2015, the number of inactive persons has increased by 2.7%. At the same time, unemployment is going down. In the fourth quarter of 2016, there were 214,900 unemployed, while the unemployment coefficient was 6.7%. The decrease, compared to the same period of 2015, was 46,100 people or 1.2%.

Out of all unemployed, 14.8% have higher education.

