Bulgarians Launch New English-Language Science Magazine

Bulgarian science magazine Balgarska Nauka has launched a new English-language edition.



European Science is aimed at "not only supporting and developing the BG Science project, but also to give Bulgaria's science community the publicity it needs," the organizers say.



The idea is to "provide objective, reasoned and thorough information in an understandable way while offering a stage to young scientists, PhD students, specialists from different areas and science enthusiasts."



Its team has started a crowdfunding campaign to ensure publication for a year.



Balgarska Nauka ("Bulgarian Science") is a popular science magazine in Bulgaria whose first issue was at the end of 2005. On the internet, it is available for free download.



