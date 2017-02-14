Bulgarian Archaeology 2016 to Feature Last Year's Most Thrilling Finds

Bulgarian Archaeology 2016 to Feature Last Year's Most Thrilling Finds

A temporary exhibition highlighting the most interesting discoveries of 2016 will be hosted by the National Institute of Archaeology in Sofia, starting Wednesday.

The institute is organizing the event for the tenth year in a row, together with 13 museums from around Bulgaria.

"The exhibition presents the most interesting and impressive discoveries and investigations from the last active archaeological season. Among the artefacts on display are gold and silver adornments, ceramic anthropomorphic figurines, pottery vessels and many others," it says.

A total of 18 sites are included, illustrating the development of cultures in present-day Bulgaria from the Paleolithic (more than 40 000 years back) until the middle ages.

The opening is scheduled for 17:00 on Wednesday, February 15, at the National Institute of Archaeology with Museum on 2 Saborna Street in Sofia (meters away from the Presidency).

