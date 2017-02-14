US National Security Adviser Flynn Steps Down over Russia Contacts

White House national security adviser Michael Flynn has stepped down amid a scandal over his contacts with the Russian ambassador before he was elected.

His resignation follows contradictory statement on his behalf about whether he did or did not discuss the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Flynn says in a resignation letter, cited by Politico, that he "held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, minisers, and ambassadors" in order to "facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders."

He had initially denied having rouched the issue of sanctions, but later backtracked.