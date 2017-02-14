Romania's Parliament Approves Anti-Corruption Referendum

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 14, 2017, Tuesday // 07:20| Views: 471 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Romania's Parliament Approves Anti-Corruption Referendum Screen capture

Lawmakers in Romania passed on Monday referendum proposal under which citizens will have a say on whether fight against corruption should continue.

The national poll was triggered by President Klaus Iohannis, who openly sided with hundreds of thousands of protesters earlier in February after the government tried to decriminalize certain abuse-of-office cases.

Iohannis is yet to formulate the questions and set a date.

The move was backed unanimously by Parliament's plenary sitting, according to the Romania Journal.

The social democrat government of Sorin Grindeanu earlier this year passed an emergency ordinance under which abuse of office worth less than 44 000 was not to be considered a crime. The move sparked nationwide protests and the decree was retracted.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, protests, Referendum, Klaus Iohannis
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria