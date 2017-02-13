EU Commission: Talks with Bulgaria on Funding Cuts 'Confidential'

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | February 13, 2017, Monday // 16:44| Views: 1230 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Commission: Talks with Bulgaria on Funding Cuts 'Confidential' File photo, BGNES

The European Commission has neither confirmed nor denied information from Bulgarian officials about a pending freeze of payments under a science and education program.

Earlier, interim Education Minister Nikolay Denkov announced Bulgaria would lose European funding as the Commission had discovered irregularities in some projects implemented under Operational Program Science and Education for Stable Growth (SESG).

However, public broadcaster BNR quotes EU Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand as saying the correspondence between the ministry and the commission is confidential.

Wigand has confirmed talks are underway between Brussels and Sofia about the operational program.

So far the auditors' report prepared by EU officials with regard to the program is "confidential" as its text has not been finalized and it may undergo changes after additional explanations are delivered by Bulgarian authorities.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nikolay Denkov, Science and Education for Smart Growth
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria