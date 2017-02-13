EU Commission: Talks with Bulgaria on Funding Cuts 'Confidential'

The European Commission has neither confirmed nor denied information from Bulgarian officials about a pending freeze of payments under a science and education program.



Earlier, interim Education Minister Nikolay Denkov announced Bulgaria would lose European funding as the Commission had discovered irregularities in some projects implemented under Operational Program Science and Education for Stable Growth (SESG).



However, public broadcaster BNR quotes EU Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand as saying the correspondence between the ministry and the commission is confidential.



Wigand has confirmed talks are underway between Brussels and Sofia about the operational program.



So far the auditors' report prepared by EU officials with regard to the program is "confidential" as its text has not been finalized and it may undergo changes after additional explanations are delivered by Bulgarian authorities.