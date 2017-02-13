Bulgaria's GDP to Grow 2.9% in 2017 - EU

The Bulgarian economy will grow by 2.9% this year, according to a winter forecast of the European Union, the European Commission office in Sofia has said.



It predicts "robust growth amid ongoing fiscal consolidation" and "domestic demand continues to be the main growth driver".



For 2018, the national output will be up by 2.8%.



Inflation for this year is projected at 0.8%, up from -1.3% in 2016 and down compared to a projection of 1.2% for 2018.



Unemployment will shrink further from 7.7% last year to 7.1% in 2017 and 6.8% in 2017.



