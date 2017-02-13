Bulgaria's GDP to Grow 2.9% in 2017 - EU
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | February 13, 2017, Monday // 14:28| Views: 113 | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES
Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Bulgarian economy will grow by 2.9% this year, according to a winter forecast of the European Union, the European Commission office in Sofia has said.
The Bulgarian economy will grow by 2.9% this year, according to a winter forecast of the European Union, the European Commission office in Sofia has said.
It predicts "robust growth amid ongoing fiscal consolidation" and "domestic demand continues to be the main growth driver".
For 2018, the national output will be up by 2.8%.
Inflation for this year is projected at 0.8%, up from -1.3% in 2016 and down compared to a projection of 1.2% for 2018.
Unemployment will shrink further from 7.7% last year to 7.1% in 2017 and 6.8% in 2017.
- » Bulgaria to Lose EU Money over 'Irregularities' in Education OP
- » Ex-PM 'Informed by EU Migration Commissioner' of Fresh Aid to Bulgaria
- » Walloon PM Says Bulgaria Should Quit EU
- » Bulgaria Ready for Schengen, EU's Tajani Tells President Radev
- » Juncker: We Need A Lady As Bulgaria's EU Commissioner
- » Juncker Pledges Support for Bulgaria's Interim Govt
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)