Reformist Bloc Co-Chair Not Running for Office in Bulgaria's Early Election
Former Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Meglena Kuneva has said she will not be running to become a lawmaker in the snap vote on March 26.
At a press conference, Kuneva has also said she is giving the way to younger generations.
Her remarks come at a time the Education Ministry team led by her until the end of January is in the center of a scandal as the European Commission has discovered irregularities in the way EU funding is used under an operational program.
Kuneva chairs the Bulgaria of Citizens Movement (DBG) a party that is a member of the Reformist Bloc coalition - the junior ally to Boyko Borisov's GERB in the last cabinet.
