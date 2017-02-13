Reformist Bloc Co-Chair Not Running for Office in Bulgaria's Early Election

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Meglena Kuneva has said she will not be running to become a lawmaker in the snap vote on March 26.



At a press conference, Kuneva has also said she is giving the way to younger generations.



Her remarks come at a time the Education Ministry team led by her until the end of January is in the center of a scandal as the European Commission has discovered irregularities in the way EU funding is used under an operational program.

Kuneva chairs the Bulgaria of Citizens Movement (DBG) a party that is a member of the Reformist Bloc coalition - the junior ally to Boyko Borisov's GERB in the last cabinet.