GERB Leading on BSP If Bulgaria Held Elections Today - Poll

Five parties would make it to the Bulgarian Parliament in the event of a hypothetical election, a survey shows less than six weeks out of a parliamentary vote due in March.

In a poll by Trend Research Center, commissioned by 24 Chasa, Boyko Borisov's GERB party is maintaining a narrow lead on the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) of Korneliya Ninova.

According to the poll, GERB gets 29.7% of the vote, while the BSP would muster 28.7%.

Next would come the United Patriots, at 9.9%, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) at 9%.

Newly founded party Volya ("Will") of businessman Veselin Mareshki, would be the last party to jump over the threshold, its result projected at 6.5%.

Of the three right-wing blocs running in March 26's early election, none would pass the threshold. The Reformist Bloc (RB), however, is poised to gather 3.4%, according to Trend estimates - a result close to the 4% needed to cross the electoral barrier.

The RB were the junior coalition partner to GERB in the previous government which stepped down in mid-November and left office at the end of January.

Yes, Bulgaria party of former Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov will get 2.3% of the vote, according to the poll. It is running in a coalition with the Greens and DEOS.

New Republic movement of former RB co-chair Radan Kanev will muster 2% of the ballots, the same result as left-wing ABV party formerly led by President (2002-2012) Georgi Parvanov.

Kanev's organization had invited Yes, Bulgaria to join forces in the election, but the offer was turned down.

DOST party of former DPS leader Lyutvi Mestan would get 1.3% if the election were to be held on Monday.

Other parties would get a combined result of 2.5%. Those who would tick the "I Do Not Support Anyone" option amount to 2.7% of respondents.

At the same time, returning to the forthcoming election itself, a fourth of the respondents see themselves as swinging voters.

The poll was conducted between February 02 and 09 among 1002 Bulgarian nationals, with a 3.1% margin of error.