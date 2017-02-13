Romanian Protesters Create Live Romanian Flag in Bucharest

Tens of thousands of Romanian demonstrators formed the flag of their country, gathering on the main square of capital Bucharest on Sunday evening.

Romanians are protesting against the cabinet of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu for a 13th night in a row, despite the fact that the government withdrew a controversial emergency decree party decriminalizing corruption.

The demonstrators lit up flashlights in their phones and used red, yellow and blue papers to create the Romanian flag at 21:00 local time (EET), according to the Romania Insider.

Even though the crowd has been growing thinner since the demonstrations began, the number of people who flocked to Piata Victoriei is estimated at 50 000.