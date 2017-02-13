Bulgargaz Demands 32.44% Increase in Gas Prices
File photo, EPA/BGNES
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria's state-owned gas supplier has announced the prices of natural gas will have to go up by nearly a third as of April this year.
In a statement, the company has cited higher supply costs as of the next quarter.
Another argument is the current BGN/USD exchange rate.
The new proposal will be submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission at its next session on March 10.
- » No Risk of Nuclear Pollution After Blast at French NPP
- » EU Commission Questions Bulgaria's Move to Halt Electricity Exports in January
- » EC To Conduct Market Survey Before Deciding on Gazprom Fine
- » Reshuffles in Bulgaria's Energy Ventures
- » Putin Seals Turkish Stream Pipeline Deal
- » Bulgaria to Renew Electricity Exports
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)