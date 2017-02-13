Bulgargaz Demands 32.44% Increase in Gas Prices

Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Demands 32.44% Increase in Gas Prices File photo, EPA/BGNES

Bulgaria's state-owned gas supplier has announced the prices of natural gas will have to go up by nearly a third as of April this year.

In a statement, the company has cited higher supply costs as of the next quarter.

Another argument is the current BGN/USD exchange rate.

The new proposal will be submitted to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission at its next session on March 10.

