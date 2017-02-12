Grigor Dimitrov Grabs Title in Sofia Open Final

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria has won two straight sets, 7:5, 6:4, against Belgium's David Goffin as the two have played for the title of the Garanti Koza Sofia Open tournament.

Dimitrov has so far won two out of two matches.

For Bulgaria's best-ranking tennis player, this is the first time he is playing in an ATP final in his homeland's capital.

Less than fifteen minutes into the game, Dimitrov made his first breakthrough, and in three minutes he was leading 3:0 in the first set.

The breakthrough, however, was returned by Goffin in two consecutive games, bringing the result to 3:2.

He caught up with Dimitrov, who regained his lead afterwards with several aces.

At 4:4, Dimitrov won the longest game of the match so far that lasted nearly 9 minutes, bringing him a lead of 5:4. Subsequently, each won a game.

It took him several minutes to make a breakthrough in the second set, gaining a 2-game lead and quickly cementing it by winning five straight games.