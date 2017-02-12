Bad Odour Shuts Down Hamburg Airport

Bad Odour Shuts Down Hamburg Airport

The airport in Hamburg, northern Germany was shut down and all flights were suspended for nearly an hour after bad odour left a number of passenges incapacitated.

Flights into and out of the airport resumed promptly. According to Euronews, which cited local media, the problem was reportedly caused by the air conditioning system.

Subsequent reports suggest pepper spray cartridges were found in the check-in area, with gas having flowed out of them.

Some 68 people were affected by the odour, according to local daily Hamburger Morgenpost.

Hundreds of passengers were forced out of the airport.

