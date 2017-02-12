Bulgarian Among Winners of 'SciTech Oscars'

Society » CULTURE | February 12, 2017, Sunday // 13:46| Views: 1904 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Among Winners of 'SciTech Oscars' Screen capture

Vladimir Koylazov received on Saturday of the American Film Academy's Scientific and Technical Awards at a Beverly Hills ceremony, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A total of 18 scientific and technical achievements were singled out during the ceremony.

38-year-old Koylazov's award was for a "V-Ray rendering system from Chaos Group," a venture he owns together with another Bulgaria, Petar Mitev.

"I was neither the best at school nor in the informatics contests afterwards," he later told Bulgarian broadcaster NOVA TV.

"But after all, 15 years of sweat and tears have yielded their result."

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vladimir Koylazov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria