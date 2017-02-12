Bulgarian Among Winners of 'SciTech Oscars'

Vladimir Koylazov received on Saturday of the American Film Academy's Scientific and Technical Awards at a Beverly Hills ceremony, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A total of 18 scientific and technical achievements were singled out during the ceremony.

38-year-old Koylazov's award was for a "V-Ray rendering system from Chaos Group," a venture he owns together with another Bulgaria, Petar Mitev.

"I was neither the best at school nor in the informatics contests afterwards," he later told Bulgarian broadcaster NOVA TV.

"But after all, 15 years of sweat and tears have yielded their result."