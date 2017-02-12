Bulgarian President 'to Receive Friends of Israel Award'

Bulgaria: Bulgarian President 'to Receive Friends of Israel Award' File photo, BGNES

Bulgarian President (2012-2017) Rosen Plevneliev will receive the Friends of Israel award from his serving Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, Plevneliev has said in an interview.

In his first media appearance after Rumen Radev took over from him as President, Plevneliev has told bTV broadcaster he is still being invited to a number of international forums and is in contact with a number of world leaders.

It was Israel's head of state Rivlin who called him to tell him about the award, Plevneliev has added.

He has made it clear his political plans do not include setting up a party or leaving the country to seek international positions. "My success came in Bulgaria, [so did] my love, my family, I have built here practically everything [I have]... this is where I will stay."

But his involvement in international dialogue means he "will remain a politician even when out of politics," Plevneliev has argued.

Welcoming his good relations with his successor Rumen Radev, he has admitted to not having been in touch with him since the latter took over the President's office on January 22.

He has also declined to make any assesments of the interim government which assumed office at the end of January, saying it was "early" for that.

