Bulgaria's Sozopol Voted 6th in European Best Destinations Ranking

The Black Sea town of Sozopol has received the sixth-best result in the shortlist of the European Best Destinations 2017 ranking.

Sozopol, described in the ranking as "the oldest town in Bulgaria" (a title that can be attributed to Plovdiv, which came third last year) is also seen as a placce offering "a great diversity of landscapes and tourist opportunities", located "between cities and nature, tradition and modernity, mountains and sea."

"The city of Sozopol has harvested on social networks the highest number of positive comments from foreign travellers, amazed by the beauty of this seaside resort."

The competition included 20 destinations picked by the organization, of which the fifteen destinations which got the biggest number of votes are shown on the website.

Its ranking includes votes of travellers from more than 174 countries, who chose Porto as the European Best Destination 2017. The Portuguese city gets the title for the third time after 2012 and 2014.

Other shortlisted cities (apart from Sozopol) include Milan, Gdansk, Athens, San Sebastian, Vienna, Stari Grad, Basel, Rotterdam, Rome, Madrid, Paris, Bonifacio and Wild Taiga.