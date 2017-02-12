EU Commission President Juncker Rules Himself Out for 2nd Term

Bulgaria: EU Commission President Juncker Rules Himself Out for 2nd Term European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. File photo, EPA/BGNES

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has announced he does not intend ro run for another term in 2019.

Juncker has told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk there "will be no second [campaign]" like the one in 2014.

A former Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Luxembourg, Juncker has been in offce at the Commission since 2014. His term of office expires in 2019.

Süddeutsche Zeitung quotes him as saying in the interview he is concerned about the growing Euroskepticism and the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

"I had imagined at the beginning of my temr that I would be able to work in a constructive way... so that people regain trust in Europe that they had visibly lost," he has said.

"While now what I am doing for many hours a day is to deal with the planning of an exit of a member state."

Juncker has also voided his worries that further divisions may follow among other member states after Brexit.

