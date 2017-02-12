Germany's Social Democrats Closing In on Merkel's Party, Poll Shows

World » EU | February 12, 2017, Sunday // 10:43| Views: 254 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Germany's Social Democrats Closing In on Merkel's Party, Poll Shows Martin Schulz. File photo, EPA/BGNES

The Social Democrats (SPD) are narrowing the edge of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the general election in September, a survey shows.

The CDU would get 33% and the SPD would receive 32% of the vote, the figures projecting the center-left party's highest result since April 2006.

For Merkel's party, this means it projected result remains unchanged compared to the last week.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) will come third with 10% of the vote, losing 1 percentage point. The Greens (at 7%) also lose a single percentage point, while leftist party Die Linke's result is projected at 8%, unchanged compared to the previous week.

The liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP)'s result is also unchanged, at 7%.

The opinion poll, cited by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, has been conducted for Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

A direct race between SPD candidate Martin Schulz and Merkel herself would result in Schulz winning with 46%, compared to 40% for Merkel, while the previous poll had indicated a 40-38% win for Merkel.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: SPD, CDU, Martin Schulz, Angela Merkel, Germany
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria