Bulgaria Ready to Enforce Individual Constitutional Complaints

Individual access to constitutional justice is being made available in Bulgaria at the moment, more than a year after constitutional amendments paved the way.

The country's Supreme Bar Council has already set up a body that will deal with the complaints and decide on whether there is any ground for submitting them to the top Bulgarian court, an inquiry of the news website Dnevnik.bg has shown.

There are seven departments with the council that will review each complaint. These include departments of Constitutional Law; Criminal Law; Civil Law; Commercial Law; Administrative Law; Financial and Taxation Law; International and European Law).

After the documents submitted to them are reviewed, the Supreme Bar Council will decide at a regular session whether to forward the complaint to the Constitutional Court.

As many as 15 have been filed as of the moment, but none of them is deemed appropriate for sending to the court. Those not containing claims of unconstutional action are forwarded to other institutions deemed relevant by the council.