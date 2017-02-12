More Than 10 000 Dual Nationals Included in Electoral Rolls of Bulgaria's Kyustendil

February 12, 2017, Sunday
File photo, BGNES

More than 10 000 dual nationals of Bulgaria and Western Balkan states have been included into the electoral rolls in Kyustendil in the southwest of the country.

The foreign nationals' entries include their addresses in Kyustendil region, but they rarely show up to vote, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

The voters in question include citizens of Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo who also have obtained Bulgarian citizenship.

