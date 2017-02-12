Shooting in Sofia Neighborhood Leaves Taxi Driver Wounded

Crime | February 12, 2017, Sunday // 07:13| Views: 570 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Shooting in Sofia Neighborhood Leaves Taxi Driver Wounded File photo, BGNES

A taxi driver was wounded in the abdomen on Saturday evening after an unknown perpetrator fired at him in the neighborhood of Nadezhda, Sofia.

The incident occurred around 18:30 local time (EET) as the driver was to carry out an order in Nadezhda.

The injured man was taken to hospital.

Police believe the incident was not related to the wounded man's work, Sofia police chief Mladen Marinov told the Bulgarian National Radio.

Marinov added the man had a criminal record and had been part of an organized criminal gang dealing with drug trading.

