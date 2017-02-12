Grigor Dimitrov Facing David Goffin in Sofia Open Final on Sunday

Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Facing David Goffin in Sofia Open Final on Sunday File photo, BGNES

Bulgaria's top ranked tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will vie for the title of Sofia Open in the afternon after a swift victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia).

Dimitrov will face David Goffin of Belgium after a 63-minute game that ended 6:1, 6:3.

Goffin in the meantime had emerged as the first known finalist after beating Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain), last year's champion of the first Garanti Koza Sofia Open tournament.

The match between Dimitrov and Goffin begins at 17:00 local time (EET).

