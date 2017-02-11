Sofia Metro Operation Restored

Bulgaria: Sofia Metro Operation Restored

The operation of Sofia metro in the section between the stations Mladost 3 and National Stadium Vasil Levski has been restored.

Trains were stopped at about 12:00 hrs after a tragic incident – a woman died after jumping on the rails and being hit by a train at the Jolio Curie metro station.

The Interior Ministry has told BNR that the woman was 46 years old.

sofia, metro, incident, Jolio Curie
