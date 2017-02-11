Hemus Highway To Be Opened on Monday
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
After 9 days in which half of Bulgaria was cut off because of a tragic incident, the Hemus highway will be opened on Monday.
Technical teams are working in the Echemishka tunnel non-stop.
“People are working under very difficult conditions – snow, cold weather, but I am certain we will manage,” assured interim Regional Minister Spas Popnikolov.
- » More Than 10 000 Dual Nationals Included in Electoral Rolls of Bulgaria's Kyustendil
- » Early Election Results Will Certainly Be Challenged, Bulgaria PM Says
- » Sofia Metro Operation Restored
- » Sofia Metro Not Operating in Mladost - National Stadium Section
- » Bulgaria's PM Insists on Quick Nomination of European Commissioner
- » Number of Migrants from Bulgaria to Western Europe Increases
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)