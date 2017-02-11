Hemus Highway To Be Opened on Monday

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 11, 2017, Saturday
Bulgaria: Hemus Highway To Be Opened on Monday

After 9 days in which half of Bulgaria was cut off because of a tragic incident, the Hemus highway will be opened on Monday.

Technical teams are working in the Echemishka tunnel non-stop.

“People are working under very difficult conditions – snow, cold weather, but I am certain we will manage,” assured interim Regional Minister Spas Popnikolov.

