Russia, Turkey To Sign Medium-Term Cooperation Programme

Russia’s PM Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the Economic Development Ministry to sign, on behalf of the government, a medium-term programme for cooperation with Turkey.

The document which has already been prepared concerns the period from 2017 until 2020.

The agreement provides for cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of the economy, science, culture and technology.

