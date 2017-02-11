Russia, Turkey To Sign Medium-Term Cooperation Programme
BGNES
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Russia’s PM Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the Economic Development Ministry to sign, on behalf of the government, a medium-term programme for cooperation with Turkey.
The document which has already been prepared concerns the period from 2017 until 2020.
The agreement provides for cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of the economy, science, culture and technology.
- » US Embassy: Bulgaria Still Does Not Fulfill Criteria for Visa-Free Regime
- » Bulgaria Needs Access to Schengen Database - President
- » Bulgaria's President Leading Delegation to Germany
- » Russophiles-Russophobes Divide in Bulgaria 'Artificial' - FM
- » Bulgarian Woman among Injured in Istanbul Nightclub Attack
- » Bulgarian FM Sees Trump's Call as Good Sign
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)