Bulgaria: CEC Announces Order for Voting Machines for BGN 12.5 M

The Central Election Commission has announced a public procurement order for 12,500 machines for electronic voting for the snap parliamentary elections on March 26.

The decision was published on the website of the commission at 22:00 hrs on Friday.

The order is for “the provision/renting of specialised devices for machine voting for the holding of the elections for parliamentary deputies,” while the estimated price is BGN 12.5 M (VAT excluded).

According to the decision, the maximum price for the machines may be BGN 15 M (VAT excluded) or a total of BGN 18 M, tax included.

Several days ago, the government expressed readiness to allocate an additional BGN 23 M for electronic voting.

