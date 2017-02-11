CEC Announces Order for Voting Machines for BGN 12.5 M
The Central Election Commission has announced a public procurement order for 12,500 machines for electronic voting for the snap parliamentary elections on March 26.
The decision was published on the website of the commission at 22:00 hrs on Friday.
The order is for “the provision/renting of specialised devices for machine voting for the holding of the elections for parliamentary deputies,” while the estimated price is BGN 12.5 M (VAT excluded).
According to the decision, the maximum price for the machines may be BGN 15 M (VAT excluded) or a total of BGN 18 M, tax included.
Several days ago, the government expressed readiness to allocate an additional BGN 23 M for electronic voting.
