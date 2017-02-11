Sofia Metro Not Operating in Mladost - National Stadium Section

The operation of Sofia’s metro has been halted temporarily in the section between Mladost and station at the National Stadium, reported BNR.

The reason is that a woman has fallen under the metro train at Jolio Curie station. According to BNR, the woman has died.

The woman was visibly younf and she has not been identified yet. Firefighters and policemen are carrying out an inspection.

According to dariknews.bg, surveillance cameras will be inspected in order to see whether the woman was pushed or threw herself under the train.

The operation of the metro has been halted in both directions. Passengers will have to use buses in this section.