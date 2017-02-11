Bulgaria's PM Insists on Quick Nomination of European Commissioner

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 11, 2017, Saturday // 13:15| Views: 1072 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Insists on Quick Nomination of European Commissioner BGNES

Interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov has called for the quickest possible solution on the issue of the nomination of a Bulgarian European Commissioner so that the country does not face a difficult situation months before taking over the presidency of the Council of the EU.

“I think that Bulgaria has to nominate a European Commissioner inn a relatively short period of time and this person must be an expert, well-known in Brussels, without political commitments,” stated Gerdzhikov in an interview for bTV on Saturday.

Gerdzhikov specified that he will advise President Rumen Radev not to wait regarding this issue.

Radev, who appointed Gerdzhikov’ interim cabinet, has already stated on several occasions that it is proper for the new commissioner to be nominated by a normal government which has political commitments

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ognyan Gerdzhikov, European Commissioner, Rumen Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria