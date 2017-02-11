Bulgaria's PM Insists on Quick Nomination of European Commissioner

Interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov has called for the quickest possible solution on the issue of the nomination of a Bulgarian European Commissioner so that the country does not face a difficult situation months before taking over the presidency of the Council of the EU.

“I think that Bulgaria has to nominate a European Commissioner inn a relatively short period of time and this person must be an expert, well-known in Brussels, without political commitments,” stated Gerdzhikov in an interview for bTV on Saturday.

Gerdzhikov specified that he will advise President Rumen Radev not to wait regarding this issue.

Radev, who appointed Gerdzhikov’ interim cabinet, has already stated on several occasions that it is proper for the new commissioner to be nominated by a normal government which has political commitments



