Negotiations Between Greece, Creditors End Without Agreement
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 11, 2017, Saturday // 12:22| Views: 1006 | Comments: 0
BGNES
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The negotiations between Greece and its creditors in Brussels ended without an agreement.
The Greek government must pay EUR 7 B of iys debts in the summer but it will not be able to do so without new tranches from the rescue plan.
In exchange for the rescue plan, Athens has to implement large-scale economic reforms, including of the pension system.
Earlier this week, German FinanceMinister Wolfgang Schäuble said that Greece needs to undertake reforms or leave the Euro zone.
- » Greek Authorities To Evacuate 70,000 from Thessaloniki
- » Turkey Demands Extradition of Gulen Supporters From 16 Countries, Bulgaria Included
- » 5.0 - Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey
- » Turkey Satisfied With Russia's Stance on Incident in Syria
- » Protests in Romania Continue Despite Justice Minister Resignation
- » Romania's Justice Minister Resigns
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)