Negotiations Between Greece, Creditors End Without Agreement

The negotiations between Greece and its creditors in Brussels ended without an agreement.

The Greek government must pay EUR 7 B of iys debts in the summer but it will not be able to do so without new tranches from the rescue plan.

In exchange for the rescue plan, Athens has to implement large-scale economic reforms, including of the pension system.

Earlier this week, German FinanceMinister Wolfgang Schäuble said that Greece needs to undertake reforms or leave the Euro zone.