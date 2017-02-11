Number of Migrants from Bulgaria to Western Europe Increases

In spite of the reduced migrant pressure from Turkey, Bulgaria is generating an ever greater illegal traffic of migrants to Western Europe, showed statistical data of the Interior Ministry about migrant flows since the beginning of 2017, reported BGNES.

A total of 666 migrants were detained while trying to leave the country between January 1 and February 9, 2017. Between 250 and 300migrants managed to leave Bulgaria and reach countries in Central and Western Europe in the first ten days of February alone.

In the period February 02-09, 139 migrants were detained at the Bulgarian – Serbian border. In the same period, 13 persons were detained while trying to enter the country. Another 13 were detained inside the country.

Last week, the Interior Ministry took out of the country a total of 53 illegally residing foreigners.