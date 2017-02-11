Number of Migrants from Bulgaria to Western Europe Increases

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 11, 2017, Saturday // 11:11| Views: 1262 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Number of Migrants from Bulgaria to Western Europe Increases BGNES

In spite of the reduced migrant pressure from Turkey, Bulgaria is generating an ever greater illegal traffic of migrants to Western Europe, showed statistical data of the Interior Ministry about migrant flows since the beginning of 2017, reported BGNES.

A total of 666 migrants were detained while trying to leave the country between January 1 and February 9, 2017. Between 250 and 300migrants managed to leave Bulgaria and reach countries in Central and Western Europe in the first ten days of February alone.

In the period February 02-09, 139 migrants were detained at the Bulgarian – Serbian border. In the same period, 13 persons were detained while trying to enter the country. Another 13 were detained inside the country.

Last week, the Interior Ministry took out of the country a total of 53 illegally residing foreigners.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, turkey, Serbia, refugees, europe
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria