CEC To Announce Public Procurement Order for Renting Electronic Voting Machines

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 11, 2017, Saturday // 10:31| Views: 704 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: CEC To Announce Public Procurement Order for Renting Electronic Voting Machines

The Central Election Commission has decided to announce a public procurement order for the renting of electronic voting machines and not for the purchase of such devices.

The order includes additional machines in case of technical failure.

Electronic voting has to take place in all voting sections in Bulgaria and abroad.

Tags: electronic voting, CEC, public procurement order
