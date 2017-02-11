Bulgarian Socialists Announce Leaders of Election Tickets

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialists Announce Leaders of Election Tickets

Journalist Elena Yoncheva will be a BSP for Bulgaria candidate, reported Dnevnik daily.

The Executive Bureau of the party discussed the leaders of the candidates lists with which the party will participate in the snap elections on March 26. These have to be confirmed by the National Council of the party on Saturday.

According to Dnevnik, Yoncheva will be the leader in the list for Haskovo. She was dismissed from the post of press secretay of President Rumen Radev on Friday.

Another journalist – Toma Tomov will head the Socialists’ list in Blagoevgrad.

Among the surprises of BSP leader Korneliya Ninova is also Ivo Hristov who will lead the list in Plovdiv.

New candidates include Krum Zarkov who has two nominations – for Sliven and Ruse, journalist Ivan Chenchev who will head the list in Sofia region and former deputy Stoyan Mirchev who leads the lead in Silistra.

BSP, snap elections, candidates lists, Korneliay Ninova, Elena Yoncheva, Rumen Radev
