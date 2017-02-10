Bulgaria's Dimitrov Sweeps to Sofia Open Semi-Finals

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria has made it to the semi-finals of the Garanti Koza Sofia Open tournament after defeating Serbia's Viktor Troicki in just two sets.

It has taken Dimitrov just over an hour to defeat Troicki 6:4, 6:3.

The Bulgarian player, who on Thursday played for the first time in an ATP tournament match held in his homeland, will soon know his opponent for the semi-final as the game is due later on Friday.

Dimitrov's semi-final will not begin before 18:00 on Sunday.

More to follow.