Turkey Demands Extradition of Gulen Supporters From 16 Countries, Bulgaria Included

The Turkish Justice Ministry has demanded the extradition of 28 persons from 16 countries, including Bulgaria, accused of being members of the network of supporters of Fethullah Gulen.

This was announced by high-ranking judicial sources pointing out that the persons in question include Fethullah Gulen.

According to Turkish authorities, he is the main organiser of the coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.

The clashes then caused the death of 248 people and another 2,200 were wounded.

Without mentioning the names of the persons wanted, judicial sources announced to the Anadolu Agency that the Justice Ministry has sent a total of 31 requests for extradition since last July.

Besides Bulgaria, requests for extradition have been sent to Mozambique, Kazakhstan, Romania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Morocco, South Africa, Holland, Kyrgyzstan Poland and the Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognised by Ankara alone.

Last September, Turkey turned to Germany with a request for the extradition of two former prosecutors who left Turkey in 2013.

Ankara has also demanded the extradition of eight Turkish citizens from Greece who fled after the coup attempt in July.

Turkish authorities have also sent an official request for the extradition of Gulen himself to the USA.

Gulen has been living in self-exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.