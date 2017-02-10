Court Annuls Election Commission's Decision, Referendum Still Not Mandatory

The Supreme Administrative Court has annulled the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) ruling that the referendum is null and void due to 12,027 missing votes.

The magistrates ruled that the commission did not count 490 valid votes, as proven by the expert commission appointed to investigate the case.

In order for the referendum to become mandatory, however, another 11,500 votes are still needed.

The court returned the documentation for a new interpretation by CEC in adherence to the mandatory instructions of the court for the interpretation and application of the law.

The legal suit was initiated due to the complaint of the Initiative Committee for the organisation of a petition for the holding of a national referendum on November 6, 2016.