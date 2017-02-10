Court Annuls Election Commission's Decision, Referendum Still Not Mandatory

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 10, 2017, Friday // 16:14| Views: 619 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Court Annuls Election Commission's Decision, Referendum Still Not Mandatory BGNES

The Supreme Administrative Court has annulled the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) ruling that the referendum is null and void due to 12,027 missing votes.

The magistrates ruled that the commission did not count 490 valid votes, as proven by the expert commission appointed to investigate the case.

In order for the referendum to become mandatory, however, another 11,500 votes are still needed.

The court returned the documentation for a new interpretation by CEC in adherence to the mandatory instructions of the court for the interpretation and application of the law.

The legal suit was initiated due to the complaint of the Initiative Committee for the organisation of a petition for the holding of a national referendum on November 6, 2016.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: referendum SAC, CEC, Slavi Trifonov, Supreme Administrative Court, Central Election Commission, votes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria