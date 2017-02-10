Princess Miriam Presents Designer Jewelry in Sofia

Princess Miriam arrived in Sofia on Friday in order to present for the first time her designer jewelry in Bulgaria.

The exhibition Miriam De Ungria: Excuisity was opened officially with a stylish cocktail at the Radisson Blu.

The event was attended by His Royal Highness Simeon II, Vice President Iliyana Yotova, business representatives and diplomats.

The collection Hearts and Roses, inspired by the fragrant Bulgarian rose, generated special interest.

Visitors will be able to see and purchase jewelry from the collections Asia, Just Say It, Color, Hearts and Roses, Ovals, as well as the latest one – Universe.

Princess Miriam stated:

“I am happy that I have the opportunity to present my jewelry in front of the Bulgarian audience. There is a lot of effort and love in the preparation of each jewel. It is important for me that my jewels inspire and bring joy and beauty. This is not just jewelry – this is emotion.”