Euro Funds for Science, Education To Be Frozen Due To Irregularities Under Kuneva's Management

Operational Programme Science and Education for Intellectual Growth may be halted and intermediate payments have been frozen temporarily.

This became clear after an inspection of the programme by the European Commission in October 2016 which discovered several irregularities in its management.

This is why the EC has addressed Bulgarian authorities with a letter stipulating several recommendations. Unless, these are fulfilled, the programme will be terminated.

Interim Education Minister Nikolay Denkov has confirmed that such a letter has been received on Thursday evening.

Denkov has requested the resignation of the head of the managing body of the operational programme which is based at a department of the ministry – Tsvetana Gerdzhikova.



