Euro Funds for Science, Education To Be Frozen Due To Irregularities Under Kuneva's Management

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 10, 2017, Friday // 14:58| Views: 597 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Euro Funds for Science, Education To Be Frozen Due To Irregularities Under Kuneva's Management BGNES

Operational Programme Science and Education for Intellectual Growth may be halted and intermediate payments have been frozen temporarily.

This became clear after an inspection of the programme by the European Commission in October 2016 which discovered several irregularities in its management.

This is why the EC has addressed Bulgarian authorities with a letter stipulating several recommendations. Unless, these are fulfilled, the programme will be terminated.

Interim Education Minister Nikolay Denkov has confirmed that such a letter has been received on Thursday evening.

Denkov has requested the resignation of the head of the managing body of the operational programme which is based at a department of the ministry – Tsvetana Gerdzhikova.


Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: operational programme, education, science, Meglena Kuneva, Tsvetan Gerdzhikova, EC, Nikolay Denkov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria