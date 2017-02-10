US Embassy: Bulgaria Still Does Not Fulfill Criteria for Visa-Free Regime

February 10, 2017
Bulgaria still does not fulfill all necessary criteria for a visa-free regime with the USA, stated the US General Consul to Bulgaria Kate McGeary.

“Most Bulgarians get visas. The biggest obstacle is that the number of refusals is 14%, while, under US laws, this percentage has to be less than 3%.”

Kate McGeary assured that the migration policy of Donald Trump in no way affects Bulgarian citizens.

