US Embassy: Bulgaria Still Does Not Fulfill Criteria for Visa-Free Regime
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria still does not fulfill all necessary criteria for a visa-free regime with the USA, stated the US General Consul to Bulgaria Kate McGeary.
“Most Bulgarians get visas. The biggest obstacle is that the number of refusals is 14%, while, under US laws, this percentage has to be less than 3%.”
Kate McGeary assured that the migration policy of Donald Trump in no way affects Bulgarian citizens.
- » Bulgaria Needs Access to Schengen Database - President
- » Bulgaria's President Leading Delegation to Germany
- » Russophiles-Russophobes Divide in Bulgaria 'Artificial' - FM
- » Bulgarian Woman among Injured in Istanbul Nightclub Attack
- » Bulgarian FM Sees Trump's Call as Good Sign
- » Donald Trump 'Hopes to Meet Bulgaria PM Soon'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)