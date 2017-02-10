Toplofikatsiya Sofia To Compensate Its Clients

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 10, 2017, Friday // 13:42| Views: 549 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Toplofikatsiya Sofia To Compensate Its Clients BGNES

Toplofikatsiya Sofia has announced that it will compensate all of its customers who experienced difficulties in relation to the technical fault of the central heating pipeline at Tsarigradsko shose Blvd.

This will happen via the bills to be paid for February.

“The common heating meters at subsribers’ stations keep the data about the operation of the facility as well as the consumption in that particular building and the data is zeroed on March 1. Therefore, there is no deadline for the filing of complaints,” announced Toplofikatsiya.

Toplofikatsiya Sofia will propose to the principal of the company – the Sofia Municipal Council to compensate all its clients in Sofia Iztok who remained without heating or hot water, regardless whether this happened for 48 hours or less.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Toplofikatsiya Sofia, heating, hot water, Iztok
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria