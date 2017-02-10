Toplofikatsiya Sofia To Compensate Its Clients

Toplofikatsiya Sofia has announced that it will compensate all of its customers who experienced difficulties in relation to the technical fault of the central heating pipeline at Tsarigradsko shose Blvd.

This will happen via the bills to be paid for February.

“The common heating meters at subsribers’ stations keep the data about the operation of the facility as well as the consumption in that particular building and the data is zeroed on March 1. Therefore, there is no deadline for the filing of complaints,” announced Toplofikatsiya.

Toplofikatsiya Sofia will propose to the principal of the company – the Sofia Municipal Council to compensate all its clients in Sofia Iztok who remained without heating or hot water, regardless whether this happened for 48 hours or less.

