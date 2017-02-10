5.0 - Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey
A 5.0 – magnitude earthquake has been registered in western Turkey.
The epicentre was at a depth of 2 km, 14 km away from the city of Behram and 149 km from the city of Izmir.
