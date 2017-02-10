5.0 - Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 10, 2017, Friday // 12:50| Views: 1223 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 5.0 - Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey BGNES

A 5.0 – magnitude earthquake has been registered in western Turkey.

The epicentre was at a depth of 2 km, 14 km away from the city of Behram and 149 km from the city of Izmir.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Izmir, Earthquake, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria