Turkey Satisfied With Russia's Stance on Incident in Syria

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 10, 2017, Friday // 11:27| Views: 653 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Satisfied With Russia's Stance on Incident in Syria BGNES

The Turkish military have stated that they are satisfied with the actions and statements of the Russian authorities in relation to the incident in Syria when three soldiers were killed by mistake by Russian fighter aircraft,

A source at the Turkish military headquarters stated that the incident put both sides in a hard situation.

“The necessary contacts have been made at the president and PM level and the Turkish side accepts with satisfaction the stance taken up by Russia at the very beginning,” said the source, cited by TASS.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Syria, turkey, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Recep Erdogan, incident, fighter aircraft
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria