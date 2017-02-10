Turkey Satisfied With Russia's Stance on Incident in Syria

The Turkish military have stated that they are satisfied with the actions and statements of the Russian authorities in relation to the incident in Syria when three soldiers were killed by mistake by Russian fighter aircraft,

A source at the Turkish military headquarters stated that the incident put both sides in a hard situation.

“The necessary contacts have been made at the president and PM level and the Turkish side accepts with satisfaction the stance taken up by Russia at the very beginning,” said the source, cited by TASS.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan.