Investigation Into Harmanli Riots Continues

February 10, 2017, Friday
BGNES

Four months after the riots in the refugee centre in Harmanli after which over 400 foreigners were arrested and tens injured, the investigative services are still waiting for the results of expert analyses, as well as the amount of money for damages cost.

Out of all people arrested, there are still 15 Afghani citizens under in custody and a total of 21 people have been charged with hooliganism. Three of them are underage and remain in custody under supervision.

migrants, refugees, Harmanli, riots, Afghanistan
