Protests in Romania Continue Despite Justice Minister Resignation

February 10, 2017, Friday
Romanian citizens protested for a tenth day in a row near the government’s building in Bucharest hours after Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned over the controversial amendments to the Penal Code of the country which he supported and were later repealed, reported the Romanian edition of Business Review, cited by the Focus agency.

About 5,000 people demanded the resignation of PM Sorin Grindeanu. Several thousands gathered to protest in other cities in the country.

Meanwhile, several other citizens gathered in a counter-protest demanding the resignation of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis who is highly critical of the actions of the acting government of Grindeanu.

