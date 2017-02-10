Heating Supply Restored to All Sofia Neighbourhoods

Bulgaria: Heating Supply Restored to All Sofia Neighbourhoods

Heating supply has been restored to the neighbourhoods of Mladost – 1, 1A, 2, 3, 4, Studentski grad, Vitosha, Darvenitsa, Musagenitsa and Malinova dolina.

These were the districts concerned by the technical fault of the heating pipeline along Tsarigradsko shose Blvd.

Heating supply will be restored to the buildings at higher terrain in parts of Mladost 4 and Studentski grad.

The technical fault discovered on Thursday afternoon at the Iztok neighbourhood has also been dealt with.

At 7 am on Friday morning, there are no technical faults along the heating supply system in the capital and there is not even a single neighbourhood without heating, assured Toplofikatsiya Sofia.

Tags: sofia, heating supply, Toplofikatsiya Sofia
