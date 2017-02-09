CEZ: No Fault of Our Equipment Caused Trouble With Toplofikatsiya

February 9, 2017
There has been no technical fault in the facilities owned by CEZ charging the pump station of Toplofikatsiya.

This has been cleared in a meeting between the management of CEZ Distribution Bulgaria with the management of Toplofikatsiya Sofia in order to clarify the reasons about the technical faults with the heating pipes.

This has been announced by the press centre of CEZ with the specification that the venture has undertaken the commitment to cooperate in terms of analysing the condition of the electricity supply equipment owned by the heating supply enterprise.

 

