British House of Commons Approves Start of Brexit

With a majority of 372 votes, the House of Commons have started the process of Great Britain leaving the EU.

British PM Theresa May won the approval of the lower chamber of Parliament in order to start the process of Brexit, while preventing the attempts of pro-European legislators to submit amendments to her plans for negotiations with the EU which May intends to start at the end of March.

Now, the draft bill will be submitted for debates at the House of Lords where May does not a majority in order for the bill to become law.

The convincing vote in favour of the draft bill in the House of Commons late on Wednesday night is a significant victory for the government but, in order to achieve complete victory, May will need the approval of the House of Lords where the peers are not elected by the people.

Debates there will start after February 20 and Theresa May hopes to get their approval before March 7.