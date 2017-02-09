Survey: Emmanuel Macron Could Be Next French President
BGNES
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron has every chance of becoming the next president of France, showed data from a sociological survey, cited by Reuters.
According to the surveyed, Macron will win the run-off against the leader of the far-right National Front (FN) Marine Le Penn who will win the most votes at the first round of elections on April 23.
At the second round, the centrist Macron will gain a lead of 65% against 35% for Le Penn, showed data from the survey.
- » Germany To Expedite Deportation of Migrants
- » British House of Commons Approves Start of Brexit
- » Germany’s Schäuble: Greece Needs To Reform Or Leave Euro Zone
- » EC Could Start Penal Procedures Against States Which Do Not Relocate Refugees
- » European Commissioner Mogherini: Europe Needs Migrants
- » Fewer Europeans Support Further EU Integration
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)