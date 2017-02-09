Survey: Emmanuel Macron Could Be Next French President

Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron has every chance of becoming the next president of France, showed data from a sociological survey, cited by Reuters.

According to the surveyed, Macron will win the run-off against the leader of the far-right National Front (FN) Marine Le Penn who will win the most votes at the first round of elections on April 23.

At the second round, the centrist Macron will gain a lead of 65% against 35% for Le Penn, showed data from the survey.

