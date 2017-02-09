Russian Fighter Aircraft Kill 3 Turkish Soldiers in Syria

Russian fighter aircraft have carried out a rocket strike against Turkish military personnel in Syria, reported the Turkish military headquarters. The incident took place near the city of al-Bab.

Three military officers were killed and 11 others wounded.

The three soldiers died on the spot and one of the 11 wounded is in critical condition. All were taken to hospital after the incident.

The announcement of the Turkish military headquarters also read that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan in order to express his condolences.

Russian media reported that Russian aircraft hit the building where the Turkish soldiers were stationed by mistake thinking that they were attacking fighters of Islamic State.



