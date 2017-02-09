Russian Fighter Aircraft Kill 3 Turkish Soldiers in Syria

World | February 9, 2017, Thursday // 17:48| Views: 1070 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russian Fighter Aircraft Kill 3 Turkish Soldiers in Syria BGNES

Russian fighter aircraft have carried out a rocket strike against Turkish military personnel in Syria, reported the Turkish military headquarters. The incident took place near the city of al-Bab.

Three military officers were killed and 11 others wounded.

The three soldiers died on the spot and one of the 11 wounded is in critical condition. All were taken to hospital after the incident.

The announcement of the Turkish military headquarters also read that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan in order to express his condolences.

Russian media reported that Russian aircraft hit the building where the Turkish soldiers were stationed by mistake thinking that they were attacking fighters of Islamic State.


World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Syria, Russia, turkey, Recep Erdogan Vladimir Putin, aircraft, Strike, al-Bab
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria